Provide documents, will probe irregularities in PWD: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he will get probed alleged irregularities in road and sewer development works by the Public Works Department. “Please send all documents. I will immediately get them investigated,” he tweeted, reacting to a report of news channel ‘Aajtak’.

According to the report, based on Right to Information (RTI) responses, the department have paid a large sum of money to contractors for development or repair work they never undertook. Satyendar Jain, who is under the scanner of CBI for alleged money laundering, holds the PWD portfolio in the Kejriwal-led AAP government.

The Anti Corruption Branch had last month registered three separate FIRs in the alleged PWD scam, including one against the company of Kejriwal’s deceased relative Surender Kumar Bansal.

The FIRs were registered on the basis of a complaint by an organisation called Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO), which has alleged irregularities in the grant of contracts for roads and sewer lines in Delhi in 2015-16.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App