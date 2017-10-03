Prove charge Kerala’s soil fertile for jihadi terrorism: Left to BJP

Amit Shah launched a ‘padyatra’ in all state capitals against CPI(M)’s alleged targeting of his party workers. Amit Shah launched a ‘padyatra’ in all state capitals against CPI(M)’s alleged targeting of his party workers.

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala today hit back at the BJP over its charge that the state had turned into a “fertile soil” for jihadi terrorism, and challenged the saffron party to prove it. BJP national executive member V Muraleedharan had leveled the charge here on September 30 and also claimed that the reported presence of Keralites in global terror outfit ISIS was the “result of growing jihadi terrorism” in the state.

Speaking at a meet-the-press programme here, CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan alleged that there was a deliberate attempt to attack the CPI(M)-led LDF government and the campaign that Kerala “is a land of jihadi” was part of it. He said the state government would take stringent action against terrorism, whatever religion it may profess to be, and alleged that BJP president Amit Shah was attempting to create tension in the state by leveling baseless charges.

Shah had earlier today announced a ‘padyatra’ in all state capitals against CPI(M)’s alleged targeting of his party workers and questioned Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the political violence in the state. “More than 84 BJP and RSS workers have been killed in the district alone and I want to ask Pinarayi Vijayan…Who has killed them in the state? If he does not have answers, then I am saying Chief Minister Vijayan is responsible for the killings,” Shah had said at Payyanur.

Balakrishanan alleged that 13 CPI(M) workers had been killed by BJP activists in the last 18 months in Kerala.

He said the yatra flagged off by Shah was only meant to cover up the “failures” of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. The 15-day padyatra, led by BJP state president Kummanom Rajasekharan, is to highlight the CPI(M)’s alleged targeting of party workers.

Taking a dig at Union ministers and BJP leaders who are set to participate in the yatra, the CPI(M) leader said, “Let them study and learn lessons from the secular fabric and progressive mind of Kerala society”. Referring to the state BJP, Balakrishnan said the party’s image had taken a beating due to corruption charges against party leaders in the state.

On the assembly by-poll at Vengara, Balakrishnan alleged it was imposed by the IUML on the people. Vengara in Malappuram is a constituency that has a large number of Non-Resident Keralites who are well aware of what the LDF government has done for them, he said.

“Surely, it is going to reflect in the polls,” he said, adding LDF was confident of winning it.

The by-poll was necessitated following the resignation of IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty after his election to parliament from Malappuram Lok Sabha seat, that fell vacant after the death of IUML general secretary E Ahamed in February last.

