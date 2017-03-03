St Stephen’s students join stir against autonomy

The two St Stephen’s students have alleged that they were beaten up outside the Ramjas College canteen by ABVP supporters.(Source: ANI) The two St Stephen’s students have alleged that they were beaten up outside the Ramjas College canteen by ABVP supporters.(Source: ANI)

The opposition to St Stephen’s College’s decision to apply for autonomy is expected to get stronger with students deciding to intensify their protests against the move. Inspired by the ‘Occupy Wall Street’ movement, students are planning a ‘Occupy Andrew’s Court’ movement within the college. Andrew’s Court is the lawn outside the principal’s office.

The college, in a meeting on Saturday, decided to apply for autonomy. While, this will not mean that the college would not be part of the Delhi University, it means that they will have the freedom to start new courses, define teachers’ service conditions and determine fee, among other things.

This movement is to pressurise the college administration to have a consultation and consensus on the issue of autonomy.

Teachers and students are opposed to the move as they say it is a step in the direction of cutting funding for colleges and privatisation.

The staff council has called for a meeting on Friday to discuss the role and rights of teachers and to oppose the behaviour of the governing body.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police’s Crime Branch, which is probing the clashes at Ramjas College, has recorded the statements of two St Stephen’s College students who were allegedly beaten up by ABVP supporters.

The two St Stephen’s students — a boy and a girl — have alleged that they were beaten up outside the Ramjas College canteen by ABVP supporters, said a senior police officer.

The girl has also alleged that she was hit with a stone by the ABVP supporters, he said. The Crime Branch team has till now received 25 complaints from the both the sides and is contacting students to record their statements.