Protests force early closure of Lok Sabha

A view of the Lok Sabha as opposition members raise protest in the well of the House, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo/ TV GRAB) A view of the Lok Sabha as opposition members raise protest in the well of the House, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo/ TV GRAB)

Amid constant disruptions by Opposition parties Thursday, Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day minutes past noon. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan earlier adjourned the House twice, first within 10 minutes of its start at 11 am and again within ten minutes of its reconvening at 11.30 am. The sloganeering continued when the House met again at noon for zero hour discussions. At around 12.03 pm, when the din ceased to abate despite Mahajan’s repeated pleas, she adjourned the House until Friday.

Opposition members, mainly Congress, rushed into the well demanding that the Prime Minister respond to the agrarian distress on the floor of the House. They refused to accept the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar’s argument that Lok Sabha had concluded a discussion on the issue just the previous day. Rahul Gandhi, who missed the discussion Wednesday, was present Thursday. Those from Congress who trooped into the well included Sushmita Dev, Kodikunnil Suresh, M B Rajesh and K C Venugopal.

MPs from the O Panneerselvam faction of AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) too were in the well, for a different reason. They demanded a CBI probe into the gutkha scam in Tamil Nadu in which a minister, part of the AIADMK faction led by CM E Palaniswami, and a few top officials have been named for facilitating sale of banned gutkha in the state.

