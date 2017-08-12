Protests demanding Nagaland governor’s ouster on for second day

Nagaland Governor Padmanabha Balakrishan Acharya. (Source: PTI/File) Nagaland Governor Padmanabha Balakrishan Acharya. (Source: PTI/File)

The Naga People’s Front demanding ouster of Nagaland Governor P B Acharya for allegedly creating a constitutional crisis in the state by installing the T R Zeliang government continued its agitation for the second day on Saturday. “The unconstitutionally installed Zeliang’s ministry should be dismissed and the Governor recalled so as to protect the Constitution,” NPF Legislature Party leader Kuzholuzo Azo Nienu told the party’s Central Youth Wing workers who are on a sit-in outside the Raj Bhavan in Kohima.

“The governor has violated the entire constitutional provisions in unconstitutionally installing the T R Zeliang government, and therefore he should be immediately recalled by the Government of India,” he said. Azo said the present move by NPF dissidents is a copy of the one in 2015, when 22 party MLAs, including himself, had tried to pull down the then Zeliang ministry by choosing Kaito as the new leader and himself as the NPF party whip.

Acharya had then rejected their claim to form the new government saying that it was an internal matter of NPF and that its legislators should resolve it within the party’s constitution. “But, this time the Governor did not follow any procedure or rules. Instead he went ahead and dismissed the Shurhozelie Liezietsu government on July 19 and installed Zeliang’s ministry by violating all the provisions of the Constitution,” he alleged.

Azo said that NPF central wing along with legislators loyal to Liezietsu are holding a peaceful dharna so that the Centre hears the call for restoration of Constitution in the state. NPF MLA C L John said though the legislators of NPF led by Liezietsu has been reduced to minority, they should not lose heart but remain strong and uphold the party’s principle.

All the NPF leaders barring the 36 supporting Zeliang are behind Liezietsu, he claimed. NPF MLA P Longon said “No governor in the past has ever created such a constitutional crisis in any state of the country. Acharya is therefore not fit for gubernatorial assignment and should be recalled immediately.” The governor is no more wanted by the Nagas and therefore the party will plan more agitation strategies after August 15 till he is recalled by the Centre, Longon added. NPF central Wing vice-president Achamo Kikon said that the agitation would continue tomorrow by holding a devotional service at the same place.

The present imbroglio within NPF started following a dissident move against the Liezietsu government by 36 NPF MLAs led by Zeliang on July 8 last. The governor had dismissed the Liezietsu government for failing to turn up for the confidence vote in the assembly on July 19 and had appointed Zeliang as the new chief minister, who proved his majority in the house on July 21.

