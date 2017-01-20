Protests demanding lifting of Jallikattu ban: SC wants Madras HC to hear pleas against police action

At a protest at Marina Beach in Chennai Thursday. (Express Photo by Nathan G) At a protest at Marina Beach in Chennai Thursday. (Express Photo by Nathan G)

The Supreme Court Thursday declined to intervene in issues relating to pro-Jallikattu protests at Chennai’s Marina Beach and other places in Tamil Nadu in support of the bull-taming sport.

CJI J S Khehar asked petitioner advocate N Rajaraman to approach Madras High Court with his grievances against police action and alleged harassment of protesters. Rajaraman submitted that a plea was mentioned before the High Court a day ago but the petitioner was asked to move the apex court since legal issues on validity of Jallikattu were pending here. The bench responded that validity of Jallikattu and police actions were two different issues, and that the High Court had the jurisdiction to hear matter relating to law and order in the state.

The top court had in December last reserved its judgment on petitions that challenged the Centre’s notification allowing bulls to be used in Jallikattu.

As an interim order, a bench led by Justice Dipak Misra had on January 13, 2016, stayed the Centre’s notification, due to which the apex court’s original order of 2014 banning Jallikattu is still in force. The government had sought to bypass the 2014 order by bringing a new notification in January 2016.

Questioning the “necessity of such festivals”, the bench had restrained the Tamil Nadu government from conducting Jallikattu. “What is the necessity of such festivals like Jallikattu? There was no festival for four years; as an interim measure, we direct that there shall be stay of notification dated January 7, 2016 issued by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, until further orders,” the court had said. With this order, the Supreme Court revived its ban on Jallikattu, first imposed in May 2014.