Protests continue in Kashmir, 14 students, 2 policemen injured

Student protests continued in Kashmir as police used tear smoke shells to disperse protesters at different places.

The government had decided to open schools and colleges on Wednesday after enforcing a weeklong shutdown following repeated clashes since April 17 after 54 students were injured in alleged highhandedness by the forces in Pulwama Degree College.

At least 14 students were injured, some of them from pellets, in Pulwama and Shopian. At least two police personnel suffered injuries in stone-pelting.

On Wednesday, students from Pulwama Degree College raised ‘Azaadi’ slogans and erected a Pakistani flag atop the administrative block. They also threw stones at the police station in Pulwama, at which point police resorted to use of tear smoke shells and pellets.

Officials said three students, one of them a girl, suffered pellet injuries. Local people alleged that police thrashed many shopkeepers at Rajpora Chowk and one shopkeeper, Ghulam Mohammad Wani was seriously injured.

In the neighbouring Shopian district, students of Boys Higher Secondary School in the main town took out a protest march. When the police did not allow them to proceed towards a market, a clash broke out between the students and the policemen.

Officials said 11 students were injured, of whom three suffered pellet injuries. Two special police officers, identified as Siraj Ahmad and Zahid, were injured in the stone-pelting. Eight students were arrested, said a police officer.

Protests were also reported from central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district where students of Degree College tried to take out a march. In Bandipora, students of Nadim Memorial Boys Higher Secondary School took to the streets and threw stones at shopkeepers, forcing them to down shutters.

