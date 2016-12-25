Protesting outside CM house, J&K MLA evicted

Engineer Rashid, the MLA from Langate in north Kashmir, was protesting against the state government’s decision to grant domicile certificates to refugees from erstwhile West Pakistan settled in the state since Partition. Engineer Rashid, the MLA from Langate in north Kashmir, was protesting against the state government’s decision to grant domicile certificates to refugees from erstwhile West Pakistan settled in the state since Partition.

A JAMMU and Kashmir MLA, who was on a 48-hour sit-in protest outside the residence of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, was on Saturday evicted by the police, along with his supporters.

Engineer Rashid, the MLA from Langate in north Kashmir, was protesting against the state government’s decision to grant domicile certificates to refugees from erstwhile West Pakistan settled in the state since Partition.

Along with dozens of supporters, Rashid spent the night in sub-zero temperature on the pavement outside Mufti’s residence in Gupkar locality of Srinagar. A police team evicted them around 11.30 am Saturday.

Speaking with the media later, Rashid warned Mufti that there will be more protests if she continues to work like a “rubber stamp” to implement the BJP’s agenda in the state.