Protesting against minister Thomas Chandy’s encroachment allegations, UDF members stage walkout in Kerala assembly   

Congress led UDF opposition members on Thursday staged a walkout in the assembly in protest after government refused to order a probe into the allegation of encroachment against transport minister Thomas Chandy. Chandy, a businessman turned politician representing the Kuttanad segment of Alappuzha district, rejected the opposition charge and said he would end his political life if charges against him were proved true. “I challenge the opposition to prove the charges. If it is found that I have illegally possessing even one cent of land, I will quit not only the ministership, but also resign as MLA”, Chandy said while replying to a notice for an adjournment motion on the issue.

Opposition demanded a probe into the charge that Chandy, who owns a tourist resort in Kuttanad, encroached upon some portion of the backwaters there and also constructed a road with government fund to the resort, misusing his official power. Defending Chandy, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that it was a “politically motivated allegation” and Chandy himself had explained that there was no irregularities. Vijayan also rubbished the charges against P V Anwar, LDF Independent MLA from Nilamboor, that the legislator was running a Theme Park in an environmental sensitive area at Kakkadam Poyil in Kozhikode district, violating rules and regulations.

However, Vijayan made it clear that government would not protect encroachers and spare those who violate law and rules. Anwar, a former Congress worker, said that charge against him was baseless and it was intended to tarnish his political image. He also asked Opposition members to visit the resort and said he was ready to close down the Park, if any violation of rules was found there.

Hitting at the LDF government, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the Chief Minister has the responsibility to bring out the truth of the corruption allegations against a minister and a ruling member legislator. “Why Chief Minister is not ordering a probe into the charges against Chandy and Anwar?, Chennithala asked. The Chief Minister was relying on the explanations of Chandy and Anwar, against whom allegations have been made, he said.

Giving the notice, V T Balaram alleged that government was protecting the encroachers and those who violate laws. In both cases, misuse of power has taken place he said. When Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan refused leave for the motion, UDF members walked out of the House.

