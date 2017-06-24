Protesters vandalise Bihar station, 1 dead

A vehicle torched by protesters in Biharsharif. (Express Photo by Deepak Vishwakarma) A vehicle torched by protesters in Biharsharif. (Express Photo by Deepak Vishwakarma)

An ailing woman died and more than a dozen people were injured as protesters vandalised Biharsharif railway station in Nalanda district on Friday. More than 300 people — mostly students — were protesting against the Railways not filling vacancies in the last three years.

According to the police, the incident took place between 9 am and 11.30 am when the protesters gathered at the railway tracks near Biharsharif station. When the police tried to disperse the crowd, the students allegedly threw stones at them.

Yashoda Devi (50), who was critically ill, was at the station to board a train to Patna. Her family alleged that she was crushed to death amid the ruckus on the platform while her son had gone to buy tickets. The woman was suffering from asthma and tuberculosis.

Nalanda SP Kumar Ashish, however, said: “It was a separate incident and cannot be linked with the ruckus.”

The crowd ransacked the railway station, torching furniture and other items. At least half a dozen private and government vehicles were torched. The Railways estimated damage worth Rs 2 crore. The police fired in the air to control the situation. Railway traffic was disrupted between Biharsharif and Patna for four hours. About a dozen people, who had suffered minor injuries, were later discharged from hospital.

The SP said: “We have arrested 13 people and are trying to ascertain the provocation for the protest. We are also trying to find out if anti-social elements were involved.”

Nalanda DM Thiyagarajan said: “We are probing the incident at our level.”

