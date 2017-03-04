Protesters snatch CRPF jawan’s rifle in Kashmir clash

A service rifle of a CRPF jawan on duty on Saturday was snatched allegedly by unidentified people during a clash between security forces and protesters in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said. A group of youth indulged in stone-pelting on police and paramilitary forces at bus stand in Tral, 33 kms from here, this afternoon after security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Hafoo-Zameenpora village following information about presence of militants, a police official said.

Watch What Else Is Making News

He said security forces deployed in the area chased the protesters resulting in a clash which was still continuing when last reports were received.

Although there was no report of any casualty in the clashes, the official said an INSAS rifle of a CRPF jawan was reportedly snatched and taken away by some youth. A hunt has been launched to recover the stolen weapon, the official said.

He said reinforcements have also been rushed to the besieged village and efforts are on to locate and flush out the hiding militants