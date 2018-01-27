Protesters face off outside Indian High Commission in London as British Lord calls for Kashmir’s independence on R-Day

In their ‘Chalo India House’ demonstration, Indians said the country supports peace, while Pakistan has been continuously engaging in proxy war and terrorism. (Source: Twitter/ANI) In their ‘Chalo India House’ demonstration, Indians said the country supports peace, while Pakistan has been continuously engaging in proxy war and terrorism. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

Members of the Indian diaspora on Friday protested against Pakistani-origin UK politician Lord Nazir Ahmed, who held an anti-India campaign on the occasion of the nation’s 69th Republic Day on January 26, reported PTI. While Lord Nazir led a campaign ‘India leave Kashmir’ calling his supporters to observe a ‘Black day’, members of the Indian diaspora raised slogans against him for trying to incite emotions outside the High Commission.

In their ‘Chalo India House’ demonstration, pro-India protesters said the country supports peace, while Pakistan has been continuously engaging in proxy war and terrorism. Talking to news agency ANI, one of the activists said: “I am here today to tell Lord Nazir that they are asking for independence for my state of Jammu & Kashmir but I want freedom from Pakistan sponsored terrorism, ceasefire violations, and their proxy war.” The demonstrations were held outside the Indian High Commission building as Scotland Yard officers stood guard.

The Indian High Commission in London branded the protest as a “desperate attempt by a disgraced politician” who had been suspended from the Labour party in 2013 following an anti-semitism row.

#WATCH Clashes erupted outside Indian High Commission in London as British Lord Nazir called for Azad Kashmir on India's Republic Day pic.twitter.com/IJQb3XajIu — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2018

The organisers, who had mobilised a ‘Chalo India House’ demonstration to counter Ahmed’s plans, and a few dozen anti-India protesters tried to shout each other down outside the Indian High Commission, reported PTI.

(With input from agencies)

