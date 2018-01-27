Protesters face off outside Indian High Commission in London as British Lord calls for Kashmir’s independence on R-Day

Members of the Indian diaspora on Friday protested against Pakistani-origin UK politician Lord Nazir Ahmed, who held an anti-India campaign on the occasion of the nation’s 69th Republic Day on January 26, reported PTI. While Lord Nazir led a campaign ‘India leave Kashmir’ calling his supporters to observe a ‘Black day’, members of the Indian diaspora raised slogans against him for trying to incite emotions outside the High Commission.
In their ‘Chalo India House’ demonstration, pro-India protesters said the country supports peace, while Pakistan has been continuously engaging in proxy war and terrorism. Talking to news agency ANI, one of the activists said: “I am here today to tell Lord Nazir that they are asking for independence for my state of Jammu & Kashmir but I want freedom from Pakistan sponsored terrorism, ceasefire violations, and their proxy war.” The demonstrations were held outside the Indian High Commission building as Scotland Yard officers stood guard.
The Indian High Commission in London branded the protest as a “desperate attempt by a disgraced politician” who had been suspended from the Labour party in 2013 following an anti-semitism row.
The organisers, who had mobilised a ‘Chalo India House’ demonstration to counter Ahmed’s plans, and a few dozen anti-India protesters tried to shout each other down outside the Indian High Commission, reported PTI.
(With input from agencies)
- Jan 27, 2018 at 1:18 pmr bhai pakistan leke bhi applog chain ki zindagee jee nahi sakhe...aur hamare chainko haram karneki Khawish me apni khud ki chai bech baitee....is par gaur keejiye ki kya hame doosron ki chain cheen ne me sukhun hai ya khud ki chain barkara rakhne me..... bus itana samaj nahi paye....Reply
- Jan 27, 2018 at 1:15 pmSikhs should clarify are they with India or with pakistan?There can't be double standards.Either they are with us or with them.Before deciding they have to clarify who have killed their Gurus and four Sahibjade.No Hindus has forgotten their sacrifices but I think Sikhs in this video have.Reply
- Jan 27, 2018 at 12:31 pmsupporter of anty Indian congress and pro BJP supporter,bharat mata ki jaiReply