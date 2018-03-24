Presents Latest News
Protesters clash with police in J&K’s Nowshera; Deputy Commissioner among over 30 injured

Protests have been going on in the Nowshera town in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district for the last one and a half months demanding that the Nowshera, Kalakote and Sunderbani towns in the border belt be made districts.

March 24, 2018
nowshera protest, protesters clash with police at nowshera, nowshera new district, rajouri district, jammu kashmir protest, j&K news, indian express, nowshera deputy commissioner The protesters threw stones at police, who used batons and tear gas shells to disperse them.

Protesters demanding that the Nowshera town be made a district on Saturday clashed with police, resulting in injuries to more than 30 people, including a deputy commissioner and about 10 policemen. The protesters threw stones at police, who used batons and tear gas shells to disperse them.

Protests have been going on in the Nowshera town in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district for the last one and a half months demanding that the Nowshera, Kalakote and Sunderbani towns in the border belt be made districts. The protest turned violent a day after the J&K government announced appointment of additional deputy commissioners in the three towns.

A large number of protesters took out a rally in the Nowshera town. A clash broke out when the police tried to stop them. The mob hurled stones at the men in uniform and vehicles. The police used batons and tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. More than 30 people were injured in the incident, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, an additional superintend of police, 2 DSPs, a station house officer and two sub-inspectors were among those injured, they said. More than 20 civilians were wounded. Four of them were admitted to the GMC Hospital in Jammu and the rest to the Nowshera Hospital.

Five police vehicles were damaged in stone pelting, they said. Internet services have been suspended in the area in view of the incident. The Deputy Commissioner and the SSP of the Rajouri district are holding talks with the protesters, the police said.

  1. M
    mahender
    Mar 24, 2018 at 11:52 pm
    There are only terrorist in Kashmir, just take them all out. No need for even one security officer to risk their lives.
    (0)(2)
    Reply
