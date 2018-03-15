Protesters block roads in Amreli, 40 detained

Hours after Congress legislator Amrish Der was suspended by Speaker Rajendra Trivedi for three years over the ruckus in the Assembly, his supporters burnt tyres and blocked National Highway 51 near Rajula town of Amreli district on Wednesday evening.

Der’s supporters assembled at Hindorna crossroads in the outskirts of Rajula around 8 pm and occupied the highway for about half-an-hour before police could clear the highway.

“Around 400 people gathered at Hindorna crossroads to protest against Der’s suspension. However, police managed to clear the highway and restored traffic. As the mob refused to disperse , 40 people were detained,” Superintendent of Police (Amreli) Jagdish Patel told The Indian Express.

