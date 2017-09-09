Protest on Gauri Lankesh death farcical: BJP spokesperson Tuhin Sinha

Author and Mumbai BJP spokesperson Tuhin Sinha (Source: Facebook/ @Sinha.A.Tuhin) Author and Mumbai BJP spokesperson Tuhin Sinha (Source: Facebook/ @Sinha.A.Tuhin)

Author and Mumbai BJP spokesperson Tuhin Sinha said on Saturday the response to the murder of Gauri Lankesh is ‘farcical’ and play acted. He said, “The response to the murder of Gauri Lankesh is so farcical. It is play acted. At some point, the government has to hit back and say this is not the way.” Sinha spoke at a session, “The Political Landscape: Boon or Bane?”, a part of Pune International Literary Festival 2017, that was also attended by Congress national spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe, media persons Uday Mahurkar and Rishi Suri.

Responding to Sinha's comments on the murder of Gauri Lankesh and the protest that followed, Chaturvedi immediately responded by saying that calling the death and protest farcical is unfortunate on part of the ruling party.

She responded by saying, “The Congress party hears everyone put politely even if we don’t agree. But unfortunately, you don’t. We think this is where discussion stops. Also deciding that something is farcical, terming any protest which does not sound your idea as that, is unfortunate. This is a democracy. There will be dissent. Live with it. It happens in a democracy even if you don’t agree with the idea.”

Stating that we have seen reduction of democracy in last few years, Chaturvedi alleged that the space for dissent and discussion has been reduced. “Look at foreign media coverage of events here. It talks about atrocities and minorities. Protesters are called anti-national, which should be essence of democracy,” added Chaturvedi.

Defending his statement, Sinha brought attention to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “When I talk about farcical reactions to death of Gauri Lankesh, what I meant was Rahul Gandhi coming on TV and saying that RSS is involved. Your chief minister announced Rs 10 lakh for information on Lankesh’s murderers. He should give it to Rahul Gandhi,” said Sinha.

Gorhe who said that she condemns the murder of Lankesh said that it seems like a conspiracy that the debates does not allow real investigation to go forward into the murder inquiry.

