Protest in Nanded: Dalit youth leader held, gets bail, held again

Written by Sailee Dhayalkar

Day after 16-year-old Yogesh Jadhav died during a protest in the district Wednesday, Dalit activists in Nanded have alleged that a youth leader was arrested in a false case when he was on his way to offer support to the family of the deceased.

Rahul Pradhan, 33, a leader of Yuva Panthers, was arrested by the Vimantal police Wednesday on charges of “inciting trouble”. He was subsequently released on bail Thursday, only to be arrested again, this time by the Shivaji Nagar police, when he was leaving the court premises.

According to Akshay Bansode, 21, a resident of Nanded and also member of Yuva Panthers, Pradhan received a call from Jadhav’s family requesting his assistance in lodging an FIR in the case of the 16year-old’s death. “Pradhan immediately left to see the family, but was arrested on his way. He was presented before the court on Thursday and was granted bail, but when he was about to leave the court premises he was arrested again.”

Pradhan’s lawyer Ishwar Jondhale said the Vimantal police arrested him under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (punishment for rioting), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 109 (punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence), 341 (wrongful restraint), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 120 (concealing design to commit offence) along with 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The moment the court allowed him bail, the police asked for his custody under 151 (3) (arrest to prevent the commission of congnizable offences) of the CrPC. The court denied their request. When he was leaving, he was arrested by the Shivaji Nagar police. As of now, we have no information about the charges,” said Jondhale.

Nanded Superintendent of Police Chandrakishore Mina said the charges were not serious. “He was arrested on Wednesday and Thursday for having committed many offences for inciting law and order situation,” he said.

