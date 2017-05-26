Protest for Upgrade of government schools: Haryana government asks panchayats to curb harassment of girls

AMID PROTESTS by schoolgirls at eight different places demanding upgrade of their government schools so that they are not harassed on their way to schools in neighbouring villages, the Haryana government has decided to ask the panchayats to play a pro-active role in preventing harassment of the girls. State Department of Panchayat and Development will issue a directive to panchayats across the state, asking them to hold gram sabhas and discuss the issue at their meetings. “If they find any particular spot which is notorious for such incidents, then they will talk to the people of that area,” said P K Das, Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Education), on Thursday after a high-level meeting was called to review the situation after continuous protests by girls in different parts. Das said they have received information about such dharnas at eight places in the state on the demand of upgrading schools.

The government, according to official sources, has planned to conduct the mapping of available schools so that it can evaluate ground realities before taking a call to upgrade the schools.

The government wants to upgrade those schools which are centrally located and where students from neighbouring schools can commute easily.

The officers of police, panchayat and education department took part in Thursday’s meeting. There was a feeling among the officers that the panchayats should take a lead role in curbing eve-teasing.

“In such incidents, youngsters from faraway towns or cities don’t go to these villages to harass the girls. Such elements usually belong to neighbouring villages and the panchayats concerned may approach their counterparts to keep an eye on such elements,” said an officer, who attended Thursday’s meeting.

The officers said only those schools that fulfil the norms should be upgraded and authorities should not bow to the pressure of protests. Meanwhile, according to sources, the education department has proposed the upgrading of 32 schools.

Wazir Singh, president of Haryana Vidyalaya Adhyapak Sangh, a union of government teachers, said the government should revise its norms to upgrade the schools.

“Currently, a school can be upgraded to the level of secondary class (10th), only if there are total 150 students in four sections of classes IX and X. This condition of students should be reduced to 75,” he suggested.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now