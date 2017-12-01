Protest erupts after video of Aparna Yadav dancing to Padmavati song goes viral

A protest against the film Padmavati and Aparna Yadav in Lucknow on Thursday. (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav) A protest against the film Padmavati and Aparna Yadav in Lucknow on Thursday. (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

The AKHIL Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha (ABKM) on Thursday took out a protest march against Aparna Yadav in Lucknow, days after a video of SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law dancing to the Ghoomar song from Padmavati, went viral on social media.

ABKM state general secretary Bhupendra Pratap Singh said if Aparna reacts against Thursday’s protest, a dharna will be staged outside her residence. The outfit will also torch effigies of Aparna and Mulayam, he added.

“We had decided to take out a Jauhar Swabhiman Yatra in protest against the Padmavati movie, in which historical facts about Rani Padmavati have been distorted. On Tuesday, we came to know that Aparna Yadav had danced to the Ghoomar song at a family function, like Deepika Padukone did in the movie,” Singh said.

“When the entire country is opposing the movie, Aparna danced to the same song and the video become viral. So, we protested against her too today,” he said.

#WATCH Aparna Yadav,daughter in law of Mulayam Singh Yadav performs on the ‘Ghoomar’ song of #Padmavati at a function in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/3BkCcprJsm — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 29, 2017

Aparna, who contested and lost Lucknow Cantoment seat earlier this year in the state polls, had performed at the engagement ceremony of her brother in Lucknow on Saturday.

While she did not respond to repeated phone calls, her father Arvind Singh Bisht said: “It was a private function and we must respect this. It was not meant to hurt anybody’s sentiments and was just a dance performance meant for the family.”

