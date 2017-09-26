Protest against NIA ‘high-handedness’: Traders’ strike shuts down parts of Valley

A deserted Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Monday during a strike called by the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers’ Federation to protest against the NIA summoning a top Valley businessman in connection with its probe into terror funding in the Valley. PTI A deserted Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Monday during a strike called by the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers’ Federation to protest against the NIA summoning a top Valley businessman in connection with its probe into terror funding in the Valley. PTI

A shutdown was observed in several parts of Srinagar on Monday as separatist leaders, traders and transporters called a strike against alleged “high-handedness” of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Separatist leaders had on Sunday extended support to the shutdown called by traders and transporters’ associations against NIA’s decision to summon Yasin Khan, president of Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation.

On Monday, restrictions were imposed in areas under the jurisdiction of five police stations: Maharaj Gunj, Rainawari, Khanyar, Safa Kadal and Nowhatta. “The decision was taken in view of the strike called by the traders and transporters and supported by the separatist leaders”, a police official said.

Most shops remained closed in the business hub of Lal Chowk and public transport was off roads. Schools across Kashmir remained closed and train services were suspended as a precautionary measure. Many traders staged a sit-in at Pratap Park in central Srinagar to protest the NIA summons for Khan.

Separatist leaders criticised NIA for issuing notices and summoning trade leaders, Kashmir University scholars and students. “The Government of India is using the NIA and Enforcement Directorate as tools of the state to harass and intimidate people,” a joint Hurriyat statement said. “The line of action adopted by NIA and ED is purely aimed at changing the focus from the real issue of the Kashmir dispute and it is an attempt to defame every segment of Kashmiri society.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App