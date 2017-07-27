Protest against Anurag Thakur in Lok Sabha, govt forced to drop passage of key bill

Anurag Thakur speaks in the Lok Sabha, Wednesday. (PTI) Anurag Thakur speaks in the Lok Sabha, Wednesday. (PTI)

Pandemonium ensued in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, after the Opposition vehemently protested against BJP MP Anurag Thakur, who allegedly filmed proceedings of the House on Monday (July 24), when papers were thrown at the Chair.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan issued a warning to Thakur for his conduct but an unhappy opposition sought action, similar to the one taken against AAP’s Bhagwant Mann, who was suspended for two sessions for the same offence.

The protests blocked the government from pushing through a key bill amidst the bedlam. Although the government managed to get the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2017, passed in the midst of chaos in the afternoon, it could not proceed with the debate on the Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

“The Bill (companies) has 88 clauses and there are further official amendments too. I stated that such an important Bill should not be amended when the House is not in order. It will create a precedent that any Bill can be legislated upon when the House is not in order. It’s not a good practice,” N K Premachandran of the RSP, who raised objections to the taking up of the Bill, told The Indian Express outside the Lok Sabha.

After the RSP MP read out Rule 349, which states that the House should be adjourned when it is not in order, Deputy speaker M Thambidurai adjourned proceedings for the day. On Wednesday, the trouble began at 2.15 pm, after two adjournments, when Congress members stormed the Well, demanding revocation of suspension of six of its members and seeking punishment, similar to the one meted out to Mann, for Thakur.

The Opposition MPs had earlier complained against Thakur, with AAP’s Mann even writing to the Speaker in this regard. Stating that nothing had come to her notice, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan nevertheless asked Thakur to tender an apology in the House. “Mobile se agar kisiko aapattee hai to … mein khed vyakt karta hoon (If someone has objections to (my) mobile, then I express my regret),” Thakur said, amid the noisy protests on Wednesday. Mahajan then told Thakur: “I am warning you… Dobara galti nahi honi chahiye (the mistake should not be repeated)”.

The Congress protests continued, even as the House discussed the IIIT Amendment bill. While participating in the discussion on the Bill, TMC MP Sougata Ray raised the issue again, saying “injustice” had occurred as, he added, the ruling party MP had been “let off with just a warning”. “Please withdraw the suspension of the six members. We see another case of injustice. While Mann was suspended for two sessions for filming video… One ruling party member was let off with a warning. Mete out equal justice to Mann and the member of the ruling party,” Roy said.

The Congress MPs continued to protest shouting slogans like ‘We want justice’, ‘Revoke the suspension order’. Deputy Speaker Thambidurai said that since the Speaker had already passed the order, the matter had to be dealt by her.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar condemned the Congress MPs’ action. “The other day, there was tearing of papers . They were thrown at the Speaker, who is a lady. This is highly condemnable. They are not repenting,” Kumar said. “Whatever they have done is against Parliament, against traditions and is against democracy,” he added.

