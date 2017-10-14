Aarushi murder case verdict: Prosecution failed to prove charges, say Talwar lawyers

Rajesh and Nupur Talwar are in Ghaziabad’s Dasna jail. (File Photo) Rajesh and Nupur Talwar are in Ghaziabad’s Dasna jail. (File Photo)

A DAY after the Allahabad High Court acquitted Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the murder of their daughter Aarushi, and domestic help Hemraj, their counsel Friday said they had aimed at demolishing CBI’s arguments on the basis of “lack of conclusive evidence” to prove the prosecution’s charges.

“We aimed to defeat the hypothesis that there were only four persons in the flat that night by establishing the presence of outsiders. The whisky bottles, the loo being used by several persons, the domestic help’s misleading statements about the outer door and evidence such as forensic reports on the possibility of the Talwars not being able to hear anything happening outside as the AC was on in their room,” said Rajarshi Gupta, one of the counsel.

He said the prosecution never managed to prove the motive behind the murders. “We aimed to demolish the prosecution’s theory that Rajesh Talwar had acted in a fit of rage when he saw Aarushi in a compromising position with Hemraj, by establishing that there was no conclusive evidence of Hemraj having had sexual contact with her. Establishment of motive is crucial to a case built on circumstantial evidence,” Gupta said.

He added: “The CBI had begun tampering with evidence, including the blood-stained pillow covers found in Hemraj and Krishna’s room, when they saw their initial case not holding up. Their witnesses claimed the Talwars looked guilty because they were not weeping. Several such subjective testimonies were presented…”

