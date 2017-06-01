Proposal of ‘Enterprise Resource Planning’ system for common database of 11 universities passed

UP Governor Ram Naik (File Photo) UP Governor Ram Naik (File Photo)

At a meeting chaired by Governor Ram Naik at his residence on Wednesday, a decision was taken to implement an ‘Enterprise Resource Planning’ (ERP) system to create a common data system across 11 universities of the state.

Naik, who is also the chancellor of state universities, had called the meeting of a committee formed by him to look into possibilities of ‘e-governance’ in state universities. The meeting was attended by Vinay Kumar Pathak, vice-chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, who is also chairman of the committee, alongwith representatives of different universities as well as the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

While universities raised the issue of securing their database and also evolving a system to ensure that it can be retrieved in accordance as per need, a proposal to develop the ERP system for 11 universities in the first phase was passed. Governor House spokesperson said that during the presentation, Pathak had stated the entrance process, examination applications, question papers system, digital evaluation, student facilities, grievance redressal system, e-learning management system and e-library can be integrated through the ERP system. He also said that the concept of ‘E-University’ would ensure uniformity in different processes adopted across state universities.

It has also been decided that specialists from these 11 universities will be called for another meeting with the NIC on June 12 at APJ Kalam Technical University in Lucknow to give final shape to the new system. The 11 universities which have been chosen for the first phase include Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, Lucknow University, Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur, Deendayal Upadhyay University, Gorakhpur, Sidharth Nagar University, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Awadh University, Faizabad, HB Technical University, Kanpur, Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology, Gorakhpur, Rohilkhand University, Bareilly, Agra University and Chandra Shekhar Azad Agricultural University, Kanpur.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App