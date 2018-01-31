Proposal for extension of benefits under BAA for IB residents under examination: JK govt

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly representational image. Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi. Jammu and Kashmir Assembly representational image. Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday said a proposal with regard to the extension of benefits under the provisions of the Backward Area Act (BAA) is under examination in view of the persistent demand of the people living along the International Border (IB) in the state.

Replying to a question by BJP MLA Sat Pal Sharma in the Legislative Assembly, minister for social welfare Sajad Gani Lone said the government would take appropriate action when the recommendations come.

“In view of the persistent demand of the people living along the IB, a proposal with regard to extension of benefits under the provisions of the Backward Area Act is under examination of the State Commission for Backward Classes,” minister for social welfare Sajad Gani Lone said.

He said an inclusive survey has been undertaken by the department to address the genuine issues and grievances of the people living alongside the IB and Line of Control (LoC). Lone said reservation benefits are being provided to the inhabitants living alongside the IB as per the eligibility criteria available under the provisions of J-K Reservation Act or Rules.

However, the benefits of reservations cannot be extended to them (IB residents) at par with the people living along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as per the rules in vogue, he said.

BJP’s Kuldeep Raj and Rajiv Jasrotia and National Conference MLA Javid Ahmad Rana also raised supplementary questions to the main question and drew the attention of the government towards the plight of the border people in the backdrop of constant cross-border firing.

They sought a concrete policy for their rehabilitation.

