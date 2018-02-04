Property, bank document linked to Satyendar Jain found during searches: CBI

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo) Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo)

The CBI has recovered property documents, bank deposit slips of about Rs 2 crore allegedly related to Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, and companies where he was a director, during searches, the agency sources said. The documents were recovered during searches at the residences of Delhi Dental Council Registrar Rishiraj, who was arrested yesterday in a separate case, they said.

Rishiraj and N Pradeep Sharma, a lawyer for the council, were arrested last night while allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 4.7 lakh from a doctor, they said. Later, during the searches at the residence of Rishiraj, the agency recovered the property documents in Jain’s name at Karala village, cheque books in the name of the AAP leader, his wife Poonam and JJITL estate private limited, the agency sources said.

“The CBI has registered a case…on the allegations of demanding bribe from the complainant for getting him favourable order from the Delhi Dental Council and also for extending help in further legal proceedings in his matter,” CBI Spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said. He said the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting the bribe from the complainant. They said IDBI bank slips showing deposits worth Rs 2 crore in the name of Jain’s companies in 2011 were also found during the searches.

“…Three property documents including two sale deeds of land measuring 12 Bigha 2 Bishwa and 8 Bigha 17 Bishwa at Karala village, Delhi; one power of attorney for land measuring 14 Bighas in the village (were found,” CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said in a statement. He said one deposit slip book of a bank containing counter foils detailing deposits of approximately Rs 2 crore during 2011 in the name of Jain and companies, he was serving as a director at, and in the name of his family members were also recovered.

Besides, 41 cheque books in his name, his wife’s name and in the name of a private estate firm were also found, he added. The CBI also claimed to have recovered half-a-kilogram gold and Rs 24 lakh cash but it is not clear if these are also linked to Jain, the Delhi minister for Power, PWD and Health, they said. The sources said the agency will soon be calling the minister for seeking his explanation on recoveries.

The sources said they believe that these documents could have been shifted to the premises of Rishiraj for safe-keeping and to escape the CBI searches in August last year in connection with alleged corruption cases against the minister, they said. Last year, the agency had booked Jain in case related to disproportionate assets.

