‘Propagandistic’ exercises don’t carry weight: MEA on Kulbhushan Jadhav video

Shortly after a video of Kulbhushan Jadhav was released by Pakistan, the Ministry of External Affairs Thursday dismissed it saying that such “propagandistic” exercises don’t carry weight.
Jadhav claimed that Indian Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh allegedly threatened his mother Avanti and wife Chetna during their visit to Islamabad. “I saw fear in her (mother’s) eyes, the Indian diplomat was shouting at my mother the moment she stepped out. I saw him shouting, yelling at her. This [meeting] was a positive gesture, so that she [my mother] could be happy and I could be happy,” Jadhav said.
MEA, which said the video doesn’t come as a surprise, claimed that Pakistan was simply continuing its “practice of putting out coerced statements on video”.
“This does not come as a surprise. Pakistan is simply continuing its practice of putting out coerced statements on video. It is time for them to realize that such propagandistic exercises simply carry no credibility. The absurdity of a captive under duress certifying his own welfare while mouthing allegations of his captors clearly merits no comment. Pakistan is best advised to fulfil its international obligations, whether it pertains to consular relations or UNSC resolution 1267 and 1373 on terrorism and to desist from continuing violations of human rights of an Indian National,” the MEA said in a brief statement.
- Jan 4, 2018 at 4:47 pmSome questions.., why India has not lodged case in ICJ against Pakistan for the alleged abduction of yadav from Iran?? or UNO may be? or to Iranian govt.?? why?? Why Indian govt. is not pleading yadav's innocence in ICJ? why only asking consular access?? what Indian govt. is hiding?, Indian ministry of external affairs talks everything but do not for some reason denies that passport bearing a muslim name used for more than 17 times for travel by yadav (India, Iran, thailand etc.). Why Yadav's family is not allowed to talk to even Indian media to plead their case? while sarbajit singh's (another Indian spy and a terrorist) family was allowed to talk to Indian even Pakistani media, they are still giving interviews to Indian media, Why yadav's family is banned to talk to media? i mean Indian public should ask these basic question from their govtReply
- Jan 4, 2018 at 4:39 pmCome on guys, Indian Ministry of External Affairs talking everything except the Passport (with fake info) thing, i mean Pakistan's main evidence is that passport recovered from yadav, bearing a muslim name, Indian MEA should cut the and deny/dispute that passport, Pak foreign office sent a Letter of interest to MEA India with the copy of that passport attached, this passport has been used 17 times by yadav for travel, these r very direct questions/accusations, yesterday Pak FO spokesperson again asked about that passport, why Indian authorities are shying away from that passport, they talk everything but not challenge the veracity of that passport, neither in ICJ nor anywhere else like UNO etc. and why still India hasn't lodged any formal complaint with Iran about the so called kidnapping of one of its citizens from Iranian soil?? neither has Iran complained to Pak, it would had made Indian case even more strong, i mean Indians should ask these basic questions from their govt.Reply
- Jan 4, 2018 at 4:38 pmHere are some hard facts, 1- He was caught with original valid Indian passport under the fake name of Hussein Mubarak Patel Indian govt. has not disputed the veracity of that passport neither in International Court of Justice nor anywhere else like UNO etc. 2- India hasn't lodged any formal complaint with Iran about the so called kidnapping of one of its citizens from Iranian soil (this looks very strange cuz it is always the first natural step of any country if its citizen is kidnapped from some other country's territory specially if he/she is a Naval Commander), neither has Iran complained to Pakistan! 3-There must be tens of thousands of Indians visiting Iran, and Pakistan couldn't find anyone to kidnap from there except an officer of the Indian Navy with a fake Muslim name! 4- His family has not been allowed to speak to even Indian media to protest his innocence or to give details of his so called business interests in Iran. RAW marks at whole episode evident visible.Reply