‘Propagandistic’ exercises don’t carry weight: MEA on Kulbhushan Jadhav video

Kulbhushan Jadhav claimed that Indian Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh (left) allegedly threatened his mother Avanti (cenre) and wife Chetna (right) during their visit to Islamabad. Kulbhushan Jadhav claimed that Indian Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh (left) allegedly threatened his mother Avanti (cenre) and wife Chetna (right) during their visit to Islamabad.

Shortly after a video of Kulbhushan Jadhav was released by Pakistan, the Ministry of External Affairs Thursday dismissed it saying that such “propagandistic” exercises don’t carry weight.

Jadhav claimed that Indian Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh allegedly threatened his mother Avanti and wife Chetna during their visit to Islamabad. “I saw fear in her (mother’s) eyes, the Indian diplomat was shouting at my mother the moment she stepped out. I saw him shouting, yelling at her. This [meeting] was a positive gesture, so that she [my mother] could be happy and I could be happy,” Jadhav said.

MEA, which said the video doesn’t come as a surprise, claimed that Pakistan was simply continuing its “practice of putting out coerced statements on video”.

“This does not come as a surprise. Pakistan is simply continuing its practice of putting out coerced statements on video. It is time for them to realize that such propagandistic exercises simply carry no credibility. The absurdity of a captive under duress certifying his own welfare while mouthing allegations of his captors clearly merits no comment. Pakistan is best advised to fulfil its international obligations, whether it pertains to consular relations or UNSC resolution 1267 and 1373 on terrorism and to desist from continuing violations of human rights of an Indian National,” the MEA said in a brief statement.

