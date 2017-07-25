‘Proof of Congress’ helplessness’, says Venkaiah Naidu

UP CM Yogi Adityanath at Naidu’s residence. Abhinav Saha UP CM Yogi Adityanath at Naidu’s residence. Abhinav Saha

NDA’s vice-presidential candidate M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said the charges levelled by Congress against him and his family were politically motivated. In a statement, Naidu rejected all the allegations made by Congress’s Jairam Ramesh and said that he is “a product of a political party and culture that always placed the highest premium on probity in public life”.

On the allegation that Swarna Bharat Trust of Naidu’s daughter had been exempted from paying development charges of more than Rs 2 crore, the statement said that the trust was not the first and the last to be given such exemption. “The Telangana government has also clarified that there was nothing in law that prevented the state government from giving such exemption,” it said. Naidu added that the trust is a non-profit organisation and the buildings proposed by them were for skill development for the needy.

Responding to the charge that Telangana government gave his son Harsha a supply order of vehicles in violation of rules, the statement said, “Harsha Toyota as a dealer never directly dealt with the state government in the procurement of vehicles referred to and no supply order was placed on Harsha Toyota. The parent company i.e. Toyota, offered to supply vehicles as desired by the state government… and the supply order was placed on parent company i.e. Toyota Kirloskar and payment was also made to them…”

Naidu’s statement added that he had no role in allotment of land by then MP government to Kushabhau Thakre Memorial Trust in April 2011. “In my capacity as the BJP National President, I was the ex-officio Chairman of this Trust and had no role in the allotment of land…” it said.

It said the allegation of land grab in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh was made by local Congressmen in 2002 and the court dismissed charges against him. “It is evident that these issues have been referred to a few days before the election to the post of Vice President of India clearly reflecting on the political motives and the mischievous intentions. This is a clear evidence of the sense of hopelessness and political bankruptcy of the Congress,” Naidu said.

