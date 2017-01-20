Prompt action taken to curb bird flu: Gujarat Government tells High Court

As per the animal husbandry department records, the department was informed about seven suspicious bird deaths at Asha Foundation on December 30. (Representational image) As per the animal husbandry department records, the department was informed about seven suspicious bird deaths at Asha Foundation on December 30. (Representational image)

The Gujarat Government on Friday informed the High Court that it has taken prompt action to tackle bird flu reported at Memnagar locality in the city. In it’s affidavit filed before the High Court on Friday regarding the action plan to stop bird flu from spreading in humans, the state government stated that various teams are still engaged in sanitising the area.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

State government along with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) filed a joint reply before the division bench of Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy and Justice V M Pancholi, which had earlier issued notices to the authorities while hearing a set of two PILs related to bird flu scare in Memnagar area. The High Court has asked the petitioners to file their replies by January 23, when further hearing would take place.

These PILs were filed by 92-year-old Memnagar resident Bhagwatiben Brahmbhatt and by senior advocate Kiran Shah, who alleged laxity on part of administration. While hearing these PILs, the High Court directed the state government and AMC to file a reply by today about the preparedness of civic authorities to tackle the outbreak.

In it’s affidavit, the state government and AMC assured the court that authorities swung into action as soon as blood sample reports of some of the birds, kept at the rescue centre, came positive for bird flu on January 12. Government stated that a notification was issued on the same day declaring 1 kilometre area surrounding the centre, run by Sarva Dharma Seva Trust, as ‘Affected Zone’. Apart from culling and disposing birds kept at the centre, chicken shops in the affected zone were asked to remain close.