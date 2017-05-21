Projects underway in Bhiwandi will create 4-5 lakh jobs: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Talking about “transformation” of Bhiwandi, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said a Rs 1,000 crore multi-pronged development model would give the township a new identity.

Describing Bhiwandi as “mini-India”, he said: “The state has evolved a new development model for the town factoring its strength in core sectors like textile and chain of cold storages of world class standards.”

Addressing a public rally for the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation, he said: “The projects underway will generate employment for four to five lakh people uplifting the face of the township.”

Civic elections in Bhiwandi are scheduled for May 24. In the 2012 polls, the Congress had emerged as the largest party winning 26 seats.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now