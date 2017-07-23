Projects to help drought-hit Vidarbha, Marathwada

FILE- In this May 10, 2016, file photo, a Shepard drinks water on the dry bed of Manjara Dam, which supplies water to Latur and nearby villages in Marathwada region, in the Indian state of Maharashtra. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File) FILE- In this May 10, 2016, file photo, a Shepard drinks water on the dry bed of Manjara Dam, which supplies water to Latur and nearby villages in Marathwada region, in the Indian state of Maharashtra. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)

THE MAHARASHTRA government has sanctioned a three-year dairy development programme for the drought-prone districts in Vidarbha and Marathwada regions. The programme, which will extend to 2,000 villages across 11 districts, aims at increasing milk production, generating more jobs, and giving the distressed farmers an allied occupation. The state government has sanctioned Rs 128 crore for the purpose.

The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), which is headquartered in Anand, Gujarat, will assist the government in implementing the initiative. Last September, NDDB-owned subsidiary Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Private Limited had taken the government’s Nagpur dairy plant on lease, to push plans for the “growth of the dairy sector” in the region.

Senior officials said the focus of the programme would be on increasing the milk yield by improving feeding practices and healthcare facilities for milch animals. It would also target improvements in artificial insemination systems for such animals.

The initiative aims at helping at least 60,000 farmers. Funds would directly be credited into the beneficiaries’ bank accounts, after confirmation of procurement of stipulated items. In the Vidarbha belt, the programme will cover villages in Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Wardha, Nagpur, Yavatmal and Chandrapur.

In Marathwada, it will involve villages in Latur, Nanded, Jalna, and Osmanabad. The government has appointed a district collector-led committee to identify individual beneficiaries, and oversee the implementation of the programme.

