Project to address urban hunger in Kochi to take off on Republic Day

The programme will begin officially from February 1. (Express Photo/File) The programme will begin officially from February 1. (Express Photo/File)

With the aim of addressing the problem of urban hunger in Kochi, the district administration has devised a project titled ‘Numma Oonu’ (My lunch), which will be inaugurated by Industries Minister AC Moideen on Republic Day. The programme will begin officially from February 1.

Under the programme conceptualized by Ernakulam District Collector K Muhammad Y Safirullah, those who can’t afford food can buy coupons free of cost from designated counters which will be set up initially at the Ernakulam South Railway Station and the collectorate building in Kakkanad. Using these coupons, they can have quality lunches at selected hotels in these areas.

The project is supported by Petronet LNG Foundation and the district committee of the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association. Four restaurants each in Ernakulam South and Kakkanad have been selected for the project.

A similar project was successful in Kozhikode district under the leadership of then-IAS officer Prasanth Nair.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App