Section 144 imposed in Madhya Pradesh town to prevent communal clashes from flaring-up

Communal tension prevailed in Mahupura area of the town on Saturday after members of two communities clashed with each other over a minor issue, prompting the police to fire tear gas shells and clamp prohibitory orders.

The provocation was the burial of a person in the graveyard in the area, which is located close to a temple, a district official said. “Both the graveyard and the temple are situated next to each other and the members of the two communities clashed over a petty issue related to alleged encroachment,” he said.

As the members of the two communities pelted each other with stones, the police fired tear gas shells and cane-charged them to quell the tension.

Some people are reportedly injured in the stone-pelting, but their exact number cannot be known immediately. “District Collector Alka Shrivastava and Superintendent of Police (SP) Shailendra Singh Chauhan rushed to the site and clamped section 144 of CrPC in the entire town to prevent flare-up,” the official said, adding that additional force has been deployed in the area.

Meanwhile, the collector said the situation is under control now. “As a precautionary measure, shopkeepers have been asked to down the shutters. We have received reports that some people were injured in stone pelting incident,” she said.

