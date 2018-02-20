Prohibitory orders in Kathua days after march by Hindu manch

The Kathua district administration Monday imposed prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC, banning assembly of four or more people in Hiranagar sub-division, stating that demonstrations against apprehension of three people, including two policemen, in connection with rape and murder of an eight-year-old were threatening public harmony and law and order situation.

The order issued by District Magistrate Rohit Khajuria states that while investigations by the state Crime Branch are in progress, some people are fomenting trouble by raising “undue demands” and causing “undue interference” in the probe and destroying harmony. The prohibitory orders will be in force for one month. It comes after the Hindu Ekta Manch’s decision to mobilise public opinion for a bandh on February 22 unless the J&K government hands over the probe to CBI.

The Manch is headed by state BJP secretary Vijay Sharma, an advocate, and has members from the Congress party as well, including former MLA from the party Girdhari Lal. On Friday, a protest rally at Parshuram temple in Ghagwal was attended, among others, by BJP MLA Kuldeep Raj, and Congress leader Lal. Many participants held the Triocolour. “We want strict action against the accused but investigations should be conducted in an impartial manner,” said Kant Sharma, former sarpanch of Koota and member of Manch. “But when a person not less than the CM tweets criticising us, how can we expect fair investigations by the police?”

Hindu villagers from Rasana, Koota and others in Hiranagar tehsil allege that the accused were framed under pressure from Bakerwals —the victim was a member of the nomadic community, whose members come to Hindu-dominated villages every winter. On Saturday, CM Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, “Appalled by marches & protests in defense of recently apprehended rapist in Kathua. Also horrified by their use of our national flag in these demonstrations, this is nothing short of desecration…”

The victim disappeared on January 10. Her body was found on January 17 and medical examination suggests she was subjected to sexual violence, sources said. A 15-year-old nephew of a former patwari was apprehended and sent to juvenile home in the case. After the probe was given to Crime Branch, two Special Police officers, Deepak Khajuria and Surinder Kumar, were arrested.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App