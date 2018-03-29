Prohibitory orders in Aurangabad after violence, 150 held

Trouble began after a motorcycle procession passed through areas with a sizeable minority population, the police said. “Provocative slogans” caused stone-pelting between two sides, injuring six people. (Photo for representation purpose) Trouble began after a motorcycle procession passed through areas with a sizeable minority population, the police said. “Provocative slogans” caused stone-pelting between two sides, injuring six people. (Photo for representation purpose)

hree FIRs have been lodged and 150 people arrested in connection with violence in Aurangabad during Ram Navami celebrations on March 25 and 26.

Bihar Police has set up two special investigation teams to probe the violence, in which half a dozen people were injured and around 35 shops gutted.

Trouble began after a motorcycle procession passed through areas with a sizeable minority population, the police said. “Provocative slogans” caused stone-pelting between two sides, injuring six people.

Director General, Bihar Military Police, Gupteshwar Pandey told reporters in Aurangabad: “Two special teams have been formed to investigate. They will ensure that the guilty are not spared, and innocent people from either side are not harassed.” He added that prohibitory orders were in force in Aurangabad town since the incident, and internet services had been suspended.

A heavy contingent of police and paramilitary forces has been deployed, and top police officers, including a DG-rank official, have been camping in the town.

A senior police officer said the FIRs named people from both sides. “Most of them are youths without criminal antecedents. Some are leaders at ward level. A DSP each will be assigned to head SIT teams to probe the possible conspirators and provocateurs,” he said.

The RJD, meanwhile, demanded arrest of BJP’s Aurangabad MP Sushil Kumar Singh for saying on March 26 that “there is reaction to an action”. The BJP MP had attended the ‘shobha yatra’ on March 26.

The MP told The Indian Express: “I said it in the context of stone-pelting triggering torching of shops. I am being quoted out of context. I have explained my position to Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi.”

Asked if he had knowledge of the people arrested, he said: “They are mainly ward members and ward councillors from either side.”

Munger and Samastipur also reported tension. In Munger, a group of Muslims objected to loudspeakers during a Durga immersion procession around 10 pm on Tuesday, the police said. This triggered stone-pelting.

Munger DM Uday Kumar Singh said: “We have lodged a case, and are trying to identify people who circulated objectionable messages on social media.”

There was tension in Samastipur’’s Rosera town after someone threw a pair of slippers at a Durga immersion procession on Monday evening. On Tuesday, stone-pelting was reported. Six policemen were injured. Three FIRs were filed and one person arrested.

