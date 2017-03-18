Prohibitory orders across Delhi to stop Jat agitators

Jat protesters in Delhi (Express Photo) Jat protesters in Delhi (Express Photo)

Entry of people to Lutyens’ Delhi will be restricted from Sunday as Delhi Police has decided to impose prohibitory orders to prevent Jat community members from going ahead with their march to Parliament on Monday. Delhi Police has decided to impose prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 across the national capital from Sunday and put a strict vigil in Lutyens’ Delhi on Monday to prevent protesters.

The All India Jat Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti (AIJASS), which is spearheading the agitation demanding reservations in education and government jobs, has given a call for a march to the national capital to gherao Parliament and to hold dharnas on the Delhi border blocking all highways to press for its demands. Delhi Police advised students and those appearing in various entrance examinations to start before time so that they do not get stuck owing to heavy checking and blockades.

“Under no circumstances, any kind of dharna, violent protest will be allowed in Delhi. We have put adequate security and safety measures in place and tractor-trolleys will not be allowed to enter Delhi from border areas,” said Dependra Pathak, chief spokesperson of Delhi Police and Special Commissioner of Police (Operations).

A three-tier security cover will be in place with 110 companies of external force assisting Delhi Police in maintaining vigil. “All the checkings will be in place and there might be inconvenience for children and entrance exam aspirants. It is advised that those who are appearing for CBSE exams or for other entrance exams should keep a track of time,” he said.

From 11 pm on Sunday, entry to Lutyens’ Delhi will be restricted and persons fulfilling certain criterion will only be allowed entry after proper verification and checking. Bona fide residents, employees working in offices situated in Lutyens’ Delhi, emergency vehicles, entrance exam candidates, ambulance, hearse van, fire brigade, school buses and those who have come to the area for some work will only be allowed entry after furnishing proof, said another officer.

“New Delhi will not be used as transit point for people going from north to south Delhi or vice-versa. Commuters wishing to travel from south Delhi to central Delhi are advised to use Ring Road,” said Delhi Traffic Police in an advisory. Roads like Kamal Ataturk Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kautilya Marg, Kautilaya T Point Near Bihar Bhawan, route from Teen Murti to Gole Methi roundabout and Zakir Hussain Road for the commuters coming from Nizamuddin to India Gate will be closed from Sunday 8 pm onwards.

Other routes between Ring Road and San Martin Marg, Amrita Shergill from Lodhi Road, Max Mueller Mag from Lodhi Road, Arch Bishop Macarious from Lodhi Road and all lanes leading to Panchkuia road except Mandir Marg, RK Ashram Marg and Hospital Road will be closed from Sunday 11 PM onwards.

