Prohibition big flop, liquor delivered at home in Bihar: Lalu Prasad

RJD president Lalu Prasad on Sunday branded the prohibition in Bihar as a “big failure” and said liquor was now being delivered at home in the state. On his way to Ranchi, Prasad was responding to reporters’ queries on Friday night’s incident, in which four persons died after consuming spurious liquor while two others fell ill in Rohtas district.

“Prohibition has been a big failure and a complete flop in the state as home delivery of liquor is happening in Bihar now,” he said. Accusing the police of “malamaal” (making quick money) as truckloads of liquor were frequently coming to the state, the RJD chief claimed that spurious liquor was being sold to areas where the supply was short.

A complete ban on sale and consumption of alcohol was imposed in Bihar in April last year. Meanwhile, the police and excise officials have launched a massive hunt against those involved in production and sale of illicit liquor in the state.

Shahabad Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Mohammad Rahman said four teams, each headed by a sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), had been formed to conduct raids against the illicit liquor traders and producers at various locations of Rohtas and Bhojpur districts.

The teams led by the SDPOs of Ara, Piro, Vikramganj and Dehri would conduct raids from Sahar in Bhojpur district to Yadunathpur in Rohtas district, he added.

