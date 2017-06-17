Progress in leaps and bounds, says J P Nadda

Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare J P Nadda was addressing a public gathering after inaugurating an exhibition on initiatives of the central government at the town hall in Jamnagar. Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare J P Nadda was addressing a public gathering after inaugurating an exhibition on initiatives of the central government at the town hall in Jamnagar.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J P Nadda on Friday claimed that there was once a time when the US used to decide who would be the Prime Minister of India and which party would win, but times have changed and today, people of Indian origin decide who would be the US President.

“Ek samay tha jab Amrika tey karta tha Bharat ka pradhan mantri aur kaunsi party jitegi…. Aur aaj samay yeh hai ki Amrika mein rashtrapati kaun ho ye vahan rehne vale Bharatiya tey kar rahein hain. (There was a time when America used to decide who will be the PM of India and which party would win…. And now, Indians living in America are deciding who will be the President of the US),” Nadda said to loud shouts of Bharat mata ki jay from the audience.

The minister was addressing a public gathering after inaugurating an exhibition on initiatives of the central government at the town hall in Jamnagar.

The exhibition is part of MODI Fest, a drive to celebrate the completion of three years of the NDA government at the Centre. The three-day exhibition, organised by the central government with the help of the district administration of Jamnagar, will be open till Sunday.

Nadda hit out at the previous UPA government, alleging that it had created an image of a corrupt government. “What was our image three years ago? A corrupt state, a corrupt nation, a policy paralysis. It was not clear if policies were were being framed at today’s Lok Kalyan Marg (residence of PM) which was then known as Race Course, or Janpath (the address of Sonia Gandhi)…. Daily, there would be 2G, 3G, 4G, kabhi jijaji, kabhi falana. And today, not we, but the world is saying that it has become a country which is progressing in leaps and bounds,” he said, alluding to alleged corruption in allocation of telecom spectrum and allegations of corruption in land allotment to Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Nadda said that though Indira Gandhi liberated Bangladesh in 1971, the border problem could not be sorted out for 45 years. It was Modi who could solve this issue, he said. He added that Modi’s visit to the Pashupatinath Temple had improved relations with Nepal.

Enlisting the “achievements” of the NDA government, Nadda said 25 crore bank accounts had been opened under the Jan Dhan Yojana. He further said that 13 crore people had been extended social security by bringing them under insurance cover via Atal Pension Yojana.

Seven crore youths had been given loans under the Mudra scheme and the government had planned to give LPG connections to 5 crore families, he said.

