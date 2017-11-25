Programmes initiated by PM helping in improving living conditions: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Source: PTI Photo/File) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Source: PTI Photo/File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today held the BSP and SP responsible for the “sorry state of affairs” prevailing in the state for the last 15 years, saying the programmes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi were helping in improving the living conditions. Addressing an election meeting at the GIC ground here to garner support for his party candidates in the ongoing civic polls, the chief minister said his government was working without any religious bias. Electricity has been made available to both the Mahadeva temple as well as Dewa Sharif (both in Barabanki), he said.

“The BSP and SP had made the conditions in the state in the past 15 years dismal..but now with the programmes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, such as ‘swachhta mission’, the cleaning of drains, waste disposal and others have been taken up on a war-footing helping people to get better living conditions,” the chief minister said.

Claiming that strict measures have been adopted against the criminals and anti-social elements, the chief minister said that in the past eight months of BJP government there had not been a single riot anywhere in the state. “This is the reason that traders are coming back in the state for doing business,” he said, adding those who do not follow the law can leave the state.

Citing the various initiatives of his government, Adityanath said he plans to work for improving the living standard throughout the state. “The municipal and town areas will glitter as Ayodhya glittered on the occasion of Diwali this year,” he said. The second phase of Uttar Pradesh civic election will be held tomorrow in 25 districts.

Over 52 per cent voting was recorded in the first phase on November 22 which covered 24 districts. Polling for the third and final phase covering 26 districts will take place on November 29. Counting of votes for all the three phases will be on December 1 and results will be declared the same day.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App