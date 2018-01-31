Produce ‘crucial’ documents in court, says Pune-based businessman Hasan Ali Khan

Hasan Ali Khan filed an application before the special court designated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act Tuesday alleging that the documents would reveal there is no prima facie evidence against him. Hasan Ali Khan filed an application before the special court designated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act Tuesday alleging that the documents would reveal there is no prima facie evidence against him.

ALLEGING ‘intentional suppression’ by the Enforcement Directorate, Pune-based businessman Hasan Ali Khan has sought that ‘crucial’ documents be produced before the court. Khan filed an application before the special court designated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act Tuesday alleging that the documents would reveal there is no prima facie evidence against him.

The case against Khan dates back to 2007 when an Enforcement Case Information Report was filed against Khan, following Income Tax investigations conducted after raids at Khan’s residence. The I-T investigators had found a letter dated December 8, 2006, apparently issued by the Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS) mentioning that an account in Khan’s name had $8 billion in deposits.

The application filed by advocate Prashant Patil states that communication made by various authorities have said that the 2006 letter was a ‘forged document’ and that the two accounts held by Khan in UBS were never made operational.

“The requirement of the said document which is in safe custody of the prosecution is of utmost importance for the purpose of this trial. It prima facie reflects that the entire set of allegations against the present applicant are absolutely fake in nature and such communication was made to the revenue secretary of Ministry of Finance way back in 2007,” the application states.

It further says that Khan was arrested in 2011 and put behind bars for over four years despite a report by UBS which said that ‘there is no basis for the allegations’ against Khan in 2007.

The application also states that among the documents is a reply by the competent authority in Switzerland to a Letter of Rogatory issued by the special court in Mumbai seeking blocking of the amount available in various bank accounts held by Khan.

“It is submitted that the competent authority in Switzerland in response to the LR issued by this court has categorically stated that the said confirmation letter is a forged document. It is therefore submitted that the entire basis of the case against (Khan) rests on this document which has been found to be forged…” the application states.

“This prima facie reflects malafide prosecution against the present applicant. This conduct of the prosecution to not place this particular letter before this court goes to the root of the matter that the prosecution is not interested in establishing the truth before this court,” it further states.

The court has directed the ED to file a reply to the application by February 14.

