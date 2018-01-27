Procedural reforms not enough to root out corruption, habits need to change: Rajnath Singh 

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain/File) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain/File)

Procedural reforms are not enough to root out corruption, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday, adding that people also have to change their habits to eliminate the menace.

Singh stated that the intention of the Narendra Modi-led government on corruption cannot be questioned and the prime minister was trying hard to root the menace out from the country.

“In our personal interactions, the prime minister always emphasises that till corruption is not eliminated, how can we fight poverty and other issues,” Singh said while releasing a book titled “On the Trail of the Black” in New Delhi.

Singh further said the prime minister’s decision in this government’s first cabinet meeting to form a SIT to retrieve black money, as ordered by the Supreme Court, shows his intent to end corruption.

“It is true that till corruption is present, it is not possible to achieve the development target we have set. And we need to accept this reality that when income disparity increases so does social unrest, which is a matter of concern for all of us,” the Union Home minister said.

According to him, the Modi-led government is battling corruption through the Benami Property Act. He also pointed out that the Centre has also saved Rs 65,000 cr by introducing DBT, adding that E-tendering and e-procurement were also implemented.

Commenting on the discussion over digitisation and procedural changes, he said, “I think, as much as possible, procedural reforms will be made by us to minimise corruption. But I do not believe that by only reforming or changing procedures corruption can be stopped. Besides procedural reforms, tendency needs to be changed,” he said.

He believes that the change in mindsets can be brought about via education and people from whom others can draw inspirations. He also urged NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and others, who were present on the occasion, to work to bring changes in people’s habits.

With PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd