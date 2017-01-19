Problems galore at Andheri-Kurla Road: Traffic nightmare, unauthorised hawkers, illegal slums

The terrible condition of Andheri-Kurla road is among the toughest challenges faced by officials and corporators in K East Ward. Amit Chakravarty The terrible condition of Andheri-Kurla road is among the toughest challenges faced by officials and corporators in K East Ward. Amit Chakravarty

ABOVE them, the country’s most expensive-to-build Metro Rail line glides to its next stop. Below, on a road incredibly riddled with potholes and uneven paver blocks, traffic snarls keep Andheri-Kurla Road among Mumbai’s most polluted areas, hardly a few hundred metres from the Mumbai international airport and the MIDC. The terrible condition of Andheri-Kurla road, an arterial road that provides east-west connectivity, is among the toughest challenges faced by officials and corporators in K East Ward. The traffic on the 3.5-km road is a nightmare due to the huge craters and illegal parking along the road. The condition of the road has been pathetic for the last 10 years, right after the Metro Rail work started in 2007, say locals.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“Despite being an arterial road, repair work was never carried out properly. The BMC and the MMRDA keep blaming each other for it. It is the commuters who ultimately suffer,” says Godfrey Pimenta, an activist.

Anant Nar, senior Sena corporator from Meghwadi area, admits that it is a major issue in the ward. “But the road was with the MMRDA till 2015. Now, the BMC has proposed reconstruction of the road with cement. The work may start soon,” he says.

Nar adds that illegal parking on even minor roads has become a major issue. Most of these vehicles belong to local residents, which is why it is difficult to remove them, leading to huge traffic jams during peak hours.

Another major issue is illegal hawkers, even on the premises of Andheri railway station’s eastern side. “In the absence of a hawkers’ policy, the number of hawkers has increased over the last two years. They have occupied the footpaths leaving no space for people to walk,” says Shubhada Patkar, Sena corporator from Vile Parle (East).

The ambitious project to rehabilitate more than 80,000 families encroaching the airport’s 276-acre sprawl has also been delayed, putting additional burden on the existing civic amenities.

“There are close to 1 lakh slum-dwellers on the airport land. A survey being carried out recently was stalled after objections were raised by locals to demarcation of gaothans. We have also demanded from the authorities to show us an in situ rehabilitation plan. Since they are not showing us any plan, we will not let it happen,” says Sushama Rai, Congress corporator from Sahar airport area.

Besides, the removal of the illegal slums on the Marol pipeline is also a long-standing issue. “Though the High Court has ruled that these slum-dwellers may be removed, we have been raising the issue in the BMC saying there is no need to do so. BMC has been building underground water tunnels, which obviously means these will not be useful in future. We want them to be shifted to alternative accommodation nearby, not in Mahul,” said Smita Sawant, Sena corporator.

K East Ward is dominated by the Shiv Sena with nine seats, followed by the Congress with three seats. The others include one each from the BJP, the MNS and an independent. Though the total number of wards has remained 15 after delimitation, many wards have become open, giving a chance for some former corporators to contest this time.