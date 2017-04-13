Probing Bikaner land deal, ED searches Faridabad premises

Probing alleged money laundering in the Bikaner land deal case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at three Faridabad premises which it claimed were linked to Haryana Congress MLA Lalit Nagar and his brother Mahesh Nagar. The ED claimed Mahesh Nagar was associated with M/s Skylight Hospitality, the firm of Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress president Sonia Gandhi. According to the agency, Mahesh Nagar was an authorised representative of Skylight Hospitality and helped purchase land in Rajasthan.

The searches were conducted at three locations in Faridabad, which included a property in Sector 17. The Jaipur zonal office of the ED also searched a location in Bhuapur in Tigaon. The ED case is based on FIRs filed by the Rajasthan Police in the case.

The Rajasthan Police has already filed chargesheets against different persons, alleging that they grabbed government land on the basis of forged documents and sold them to make huge profits.

Recently, ED had attached assets worth Rs 1.18 crore of government officials and others in connection with the case under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). But its FIR in the PMLA case did not mention Vadra or his company.

Vadra had denied any wrongdoing while the Congress had called the ED action “sheer political vendetta”. On Wednesday, Vadra’s lawyer Suman Khaitan did not respond to text messages and phone calls from The Indian Express for comment on the ED claims.

