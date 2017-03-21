Probe to continue in Narada sting operation case, rules Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that the CBI investigation into Narada sting operation case against the accused will continue extending the time to one month for conducting its preliminary inquiry.

The decision was taken by a three-judge bench after the West Bengal government had approached the Apex Court against Calcutta High Court’s order directing a probe. The court had passed order on March 17 and the state government sought a stay on it.

According to reports, the Mamata Banerjee government also tendered an unconditional apology before the court. Earlier, on Monday, CBI had submitted its preliminary compliance report on the case. According to the sources, if enough evidence is found in the initial investigation, an FIR will be registered and raids will be conducted at premises of those involved.

Further details are awaited

