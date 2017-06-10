Probe ordered into student’s death, Valley shuts down

Meanwhile, the Valley witnessed a complete shutdown on Friday after the separatists called a daylong strike to protest Adil’s death and the NIA raids. (Express File Photo) Meanwhile, the Valley witnessed a complete shutdown on Friday after the separatists called a daylong strike to protest Adil’s death and the NIA raids. (Express File Photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death of Class XII student Adil Farooq, who was hit by a bullet during a cordon-and-search operation at Ganowpora village in Shopian on Tuesday.

Additional deputy commissioner, Shopian, Mohammad Aslam Mir, confirmed that the government had decided to start a probe. “On the directions of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, we have ordered a magisterial inquiry,” Mir said.

He added that right after Aadil’s chahrum (fourth day of mourning), a one-man probe panel of Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), Shopian, will start the inquiry and the report would be submitted within 25 days.

According to villagers in Ganowpora, Adil was out to look for his younger brother when a bullet hit him. “It was the time for iftaar…. The cordon was laid around 1 pm around Dar Mohalla, where he was shot,” said a villager. Adil was the eldest child of Farooq Ahmad Magray, a farmer.

Meanwhile, the Valley witnessed a complete shutdown on Friday after the separatists called a daylong strike to protest Adil’s death and the NIA raids.

To foil attempts to organise largescale protests in the city, several separatist leaders were put under house arrest. Restrictions were imposed in seven police station areas in the old city and all roads leading to Jamia Masjid were sealed off.

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq tweeted, “Even in this holy month of #Ramadhan, Anti-Muslim regime prevented people from offering Friday prayers at #JamaMasjid as curfew is imposed!’’

After the Friday prayers, protests erupted at Shopian, Anantnag, Tral and Sopore and police had to use teargas shells to disperse protesters. Most shops and business establishments remained closed and only a few vehicles were seen on the streets. Educational institutions were closed to prevent protests by students.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre, who is on two-day visit to Kashmir, reviewed the security situation in the Valley in a meeting attended by top Army officers at the 15 Corps headquarters on Friday.

