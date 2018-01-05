Probe ordered as cops warn AMU of ‘criminal elements’ in hostels

Aligarh Muslim University (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav). Aligarh Muslim University (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav).

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has ordered an inquiry to verify an alert issued by police through a letter warning of criminal elements being sheltered in some of its hostels. The letter was received by the university proctor after police arrested four robbers who had allegedly confessed that they would hide in two rooms of an AMU hostel after carrying out crimes in areas adjoining the university over the past few months.

SSP, Aligarh, Rajesh Kumar Pandey, said, “Following the revelation, we decided to send an official intimation to the university administration to inquire into it and also check the presence of criminal elements on campus.”

Acting on the letter sent by Superintendent of Police, North, Atul Srivastava on January 2, AMU Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Tariq Mansoor constituted a committee on Wednesday to conduct an inquiry into the matter, as well as that of non-students and suspended or expelled students using the hostel accommodation illegally.

SP Atul Srivastava said, “Police had busted a robbery gang and on January 1 arresting four robbers involved in loot incidents in Kwarsi and Civil Lines areas over the last few months. During interrogation, they claimed to be taking shelter in room Nos. 42 and 44 of AMU’s SS North hostel after executing the loots.” “We have asked the university authorities to find out how these robbers got entry into hostels and those who were helping them,” he added.

A former student of the university had died of a gunshot injury under “mysterious circumstances” in a room in Sir Ziauddin Hall on campus a few months ago, and three “outsiders” were found to be present there, the SP said. According to police records, on September 1 last year, Tauseef Alam, who had completed his diploma course in May, died inside a hostel room when a countrymade pistol that he was allegedly carrying went off accidentally. Mohd Afsar Khalid, Nabeel Hassan and Rizwan, all outsiders, were present in the room when the incident took place.

AMU Proctor Mohammad Mohsin Khan confirmed that a committee headed by provost of SS North hostel had been constituted to conduct the inquiry.

