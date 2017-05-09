Probe officer told to appear: SC chides MP on riots probe

The court noted that the chargesheets had not identified the culprits in the September 2013 riots in Harda, Madhya Pradesh. The court noted that the chargesheets had not identified the culprits in the September 2013 riots in Harda, Madhya Pradesh.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the investigating officer in a Madhya Pradesh riots case, allegedly fuelled by a cow slaughter rumour, to be present in court for the next hearing.

“Who are the culprits? In chargesheets, you (Madhya Pradesh) say that you do not identify the persons as there were around 200 people in the mob. It seems that video CD has not been taken into consideration,” a bench of Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul said.

The court was hearing an appeal of activist Anurag Modi against an order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in the case.

Modi alleged that the riots were instigated by the a BJP leader and his son with an eye on the Assembly polls and demanded a CBI probe. This was rejected by the high court that said the probe was complete.

The riots were sparked over a supposed incident of cow slaughter and 54 persons had lost their homes and businesses. Twelve FIRs were registered by the police.

The apex court on February 17 directed the police “to place concerned chargesheet along with the translated version thereof on the record of the case” within four weeks.

After going through the chargesheets, the court on Monday pointed out that they had not identified the culprits.

The appeal alleged that the riots were orchestrated by the Bajrang Dal, VHP and the Goraksha Commando Force.

“The entire incident was stage-managed and well planned, attempted to be portrayed as one of communal nature. In fact, the cow had died of choking in the respiratory pipe and asphyxia caused by large amount of polythene consumption. Twelve FIRs were registered initially, yet none included the name of Kamal Patel, sitting MLA of ruling BJP,” his son Sundip and his party members “who were main conspirators and instigators,” the plea

alleged.

The petition has sought a CBI probe into the matter on the ground that the local police was hand-in-glove with the leader.

