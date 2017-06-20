Probe into SP projects is state govt’s way to stay in news, says Congress

Raj Babbar on his way to hold a press conference at state party head office in Lucknow on Monday. (Photo by Vishal Srivastav ) Raj Babbar on his way to hold a press conference at state party head office in Lucknow on Monday. (Photo by Vishal Srivastav )

CONGRESS STATE President Raj Babbar on Monday said that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh had not done any work and is busy ordering inquiries into the projects of the previous dispensation to stay in news.

Babbar further said that at a time when farmers are struggling to feed themselves, the BJP is trying to teach them yoga.

“It has been only a few days since this government has assumed office and they have not done any work to show as their own…so they are ordering probes…They want space in the media,” Babbar said.

Talking about the BJP government’s celebration of International Yoga Day on June 21, Babbar said, “I am not against yoga, but yoga does not belong to any particular party. It is part of ‘Sanatan’ tradition. But, there are people, who fail to arrange food for two times a day…and they (BJP) are expecting them to perform yoga.”

Speaking about the party’s ongoing “Haq Maango Abhiyan” (Claim Your Rights Campaign) to fight for the right of farmers and youths in the state, Babbar said that it is the task given by Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi to him. Soon, Rahul Gandhi will participate in the campaign, he said, adding that his work for the upliftment of farmers is an inspiration.

The state Congress chief said that he would visit some areas of Hamirpur district of Bundelkhand on Tuesday, from where reports of farmer suicides have come.

Adding that Congress will stand with farmers, Babbar said that political parties talk of “anna daata” (provider) during elections but when the same “anna daata” talks about his needs then he has to face cane-charge. “The public has given us “jhunjhuna” (a clack) in the recent elections and we are now going to use the same clack to make the farmers happy,” he said.

Babbar alleged that in many places, farmers have complained about stray cattle eating crops in their fields. “In one village, during our recent visit, a farmer said that he would be happy to give his land for free to open cow shelter as his grains are being eaten by large number of stray cattle in the village, which have been left by their owners as they can no longer feed them,” he said.

The Congress Monday celebrated Rahul Gandhi’s birthday, which Babbar said, as per the traditions the vice- president was celebrating with the elders of the family, as per PTI.

