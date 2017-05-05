Probe into encroachment charge against firm linked to Smriti Irani’s husband

Denying charge, Smriti Irani seeks impartial probe. Denying charge, Smriti Irani seeks impartial probe.

The Umaria district administration has begun a probe following allegations by a school headmaster that a company linked to Union Minister Smriti Irani’s husband Zubin illegally encroached upon a part of land owned by the school.

In a letter she wrote to District Collector Abhishek Singh on Thursday, the Union minister denied the allegation and asked him to conduct an impartial probe.

Singh told The Indian Express that only a probe will settle the dispute about the piece of land, one part of which is recorded in the name of Kuchwahi Primary School in Manpur block and the other in the name of individuals who sold it to a company.

School headmaster Jankiprasad Tiwari told local newspapers in Umaria that a company in which the minister’s husband is a partner bought five acres of land in 2016. While fencing the newly purchased land, the company encroached on the adjacent school land, the complainant alleged.

The Collector said the complaint never reached him. He said prima facie the records are not clear about the exact size of the land owned by the school and other owners, which has become a cause of dispute. When asked whether Zubin is a partner in the company accused of encroachment, the Collector said he has access only to land records, not company ownership details.

The minister wrote to the Collector asking for an impartial probe after Congress leader Digvijaya Singh tweeted clippings of a report carried by Nai Duniya, a local newspaper.

“We feel that if there is any truth in it, then it is very unfortunate and the MP government should immediately order a probe into it,” said Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

