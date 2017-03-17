Probe into attack on Arunachal student ‘unsatisfactory’: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (File) Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (File)

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday expressed unhappiness over the handling of probe into the assault on a student from Arunachal Pradesh in Bengaluru saying investigation was “not satisfactory”. “Action at the investigating officer level is not satisfactory. I have communicated this to the DGP of Karnataka and Commissioner of Bengaluru Police,” he told PTI in New Delhi.

The Union Minister of State for Home has been closely following the incident of attack on Higio Guntey, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh and is a fourth-semester student of Christ University. Guntey was allegedly beaten and forced to lick his house owner’s shoes for using excessive water in Bengaluru on March 6.

Rijiju said he was assured of all follow up actions by senior officials of the Karnataka government in the case. The Minister appealed to police forces of all states to be more prompt in taking action if there is any incident of attack on people from Northeast in any part of the country. There have been protests by students from the Northeast in different parts of the country against the attack on the student from Arunachal Pradesh.

