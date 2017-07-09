Probe into Alwar lynching shifted again

Rajasthan Police has for the third time shifted the probe into dairy farmer Pehlu Khan’s alleged lynching in Alwar in April, with the investigation now being handed over to the CB-CID. Rajasthan Police has for the third time shifted the probe into dairy farmer Pehlu Khan’s alleged lynching in Alwar in April, with the investigation now being handed over to the CB-CID.

"The investigation was shifted a few days ago. His family had been seeking prompt justice and so the case was transferred to the CB-CID," said Pankaj Kumar Singh, Additional Director General, CB-CID.

The case was first with Behror police station SHO Ramesh Chand Sinsinwar. It was subsequently transferred to Behror Circle Officer Parmal Singh and then to Ram Swaroop Sharma, Additional SP of Kotputli, which is under Jaipur Rural limits and adjacent to Behror. However, Pehlu Khan’s son Irshad said they preferred that the investigation be done by the police. “We don’t want CB-CID investigation. It will delay the case and will only create problems for us,” Irshad said.

“It has been over 90 days. They haven’t caught the main accused and now they shift the investigation. We were satisfied with the ADSP’s investigation,” said Pehlu’s uncle Hussain Khan. “The ADSP’s response had been prompt and the CB-CID investigation will prolong the case,” said Sher Mohammad, chief of Meo Panchayat. The ADG said “there will be no delay in the investigation. If anyone has any apprehensions, then they may them meet us.”

