Probe ex-CBI director Ranjit Sinha for his meetings with scam accused, SC tells new CBI chief

Noting that a “prima facie case has definitely been made out for investigation into the abuse of authority” by Ranjit Sinha, the Supreme Court Monday directed new CBI chief Alok Verma to lead a criminal probe against the former CBI director over his private meetings with the accused in the coal block allocations scam.

This will be the first such instance where a CBI director will conduct a criminal investigation against a former chief of the agency. Sinha retired as CBI director in November 2014, less than a fortnight after he was removed from the 2G probe by the apex court over the contentious meetings — he had reportedly met some of the 2G accused as well.

On Monday, a bench led by Justice Madan B Lokur ordered Verma to pick two officers of his choice in the CBI and lead a special investigation team (SIT) to carry out a probe to ascertain whether Sinha’s meetings resulted in scuttling inquires, investigations and prosecutions being carried out by the agency in the court-monitored coal block allocation cases.

“The CBI director will also take the Chief Vigilance Commissioner into confidence in respect of the investigations,” said the court, adding that Verma will further take assistance of R S Cheema, special public prosecutor in the coal block allocation cases.

In its order, the bench, also comprising Justices Kurian Joseph and A K Sikri, lent credence to an inquiry report submitted by CBI’s former special director M L Sharma, who was given access to a visitors’ logbook, reportedly being maintained at Sinha’s official residence at New Delhi, demonstrating his meetings with several accused in the cases. Sharma, after carrying out an inquiry, submitted his report that indicted Sinha over his private conversations with the accused and indicated that a criminal investigation should be carried out.

“…a prima facie case has definitely been made out for investigation into the abuse of authority by Mr Ranjit Sinha in terms of the report,” held the bench, adding “the matter is of considerable public importance and should be taken up with due earnestness” by the new director.

The Indian Express had reported last year that on several days in 2013 and 2014, Sinha met with a number of people named in cases that were being investigated — or which had been investigated — by the agency.

On Sept 4, 2014, The Indian Express first reported details of Sinha's visitors.

Arguing for NGO Common Cause, Prashant Bhushan had alleged that entries in the visitors’ register of Sinha disclosed he was meeting the high-profile accused and those associated with coal block allocation like Vijay Darda, his son Devendra Darda and others to influence the probe. He had pressed for a SIT to be set up to investigate Sinha’s role.

The bench accepted Bhushan’s plea but said that a SIT outside the CBI was not required anymore. “Since there has been a change of guard in the CBI, we would continue to repose our faith in the impartiality of the CBI to look into the report prepared by M L Sharma and other relevant documents and conduct an investigation (as a SIT) into the abuse of authority prima facie committed by Ranjit Sinha with a view to scuttle inquires, investigations and prosecutions being carried out by the CBI in coal block allocation cases,” said the court.

It has asked Verma to revert the on the next date of hearing the composition of his team and the time required to complete the investigation.

In its order in May 2015, the bench had held Sinha lacking in “ethical rectitude” and said it was “completely inappropriate” for him to have met the accused without the presence of investigating officers. The bench had further stated it was necessary to look into the question whether any one or more such meetings have had any impact on the investigations and subsequent chargesheets or closure reports filed by the CBI while asking Sharma to carry out a preliminary probe.